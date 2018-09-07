If The Travel Ban Has Affected You, We Want To Know

Updated Oct. 21, 2019

In June, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban that bars nearly all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Are you or anyone you know separated from your spouse, partner or children as a result of the ban? NPR's Morning Edition is looking to speak with families that have been affected.

Share your story below or here. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response.

