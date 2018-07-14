Fresh Air Weekend: Trump And Fox News; The Science Behind Fish Oil Supplements

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist Sees 'Almost No Daylight' Between Fox News And White House Agendas:Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman says the president and Fox News host Sean Hannity "speak almost daily, after Hannity's show, sometimes before, and sometimes for up to an hour a day."

'Three Identical Strangers' Tells The Astounding Story Of Triplets Separated At Birth:Tim Wardle's new knockout documentary starts out as a Parent Trap-like lark about three young men who, by chance, realize that they are triplets, but ultimately takes a more devastating turn.

The Science — And Environmental Hazards — Behind Fish Oil Supplements: Author Paul Greenberg says the harvesting of tiny fish for omega-3 supplements is having a ripple effect, leading to less healthy and bountiful oceans. His new book is The Omega Principle.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

