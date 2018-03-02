© 2021 WYPR
Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting At Central Michigan University

By Laurel Wamsley,
Vanessa RomoParth Shah
Published March 2, 2018 at 11:36 AM EST
James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Jeneen Davis were fatally shot Friday morning at Central Michigan University, allegedly by their son.
Updated at 1:52 a.m. ET Saturday

The suspect in the fatal shooting of two people at Central Michigan University is now in custody, the school said early Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. was "seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident,"

Two victims who were shot and killed Friday morning at Central Michigan University were identified by the university's police department as James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Jeneen Davis, the suspect's parents.

Police spent much of the day Friday in search of Davis. Authorities a photo of the 19-year-old, who had been considered armed and dangerous.

Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., identified as the suspect in two fatal shootings at Central Michigan University on Friday.
University officials revealed that Davis had been taken to a local hospital the previous night for a "drug-related incident" and was released about an hour before Friday morning's shooting.

Davis' father was a police officer in Bellwood, Ill. His mother, according to her Facebook page, began working as a real estate broker in December 2017. They lived in Plainfield, a suburb of Chicago, according to The Associated Press, and arrived on campus Friday to pick up their son for the beginning of the school's spring break. University police said the couple were shot at Campbell Hall, a dormitory. The university tweeted that there were no additional injuries.

The campus went on lockdown as local and state officials began the search for the alleged gunman. All planned campus events and Saturday classes were canceled.

Parents arriving to pick up students before spring break were redirected to a hotel near campus while police continued the search for Davis.

The university is located in Mount Pleasant, a town of about 26,000 people about an hour north of Lansing.

All of Isabella County's schools were on lockdown, according to the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun, which reports that state police had sent a tactical team and a helicopter to look for the suspect.

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk.
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk.
Parth Shah
Parth Shah is an associate producer at Hidden Brain.
