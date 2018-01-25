Top Stories: Disagreement On Trump, Erdogan Talk; Korean Hockey Players

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump And Erdogan Talk, But There's Disagreement Over What Was Said.

-- Baltimore Police Officer Indicted On Charges Of Misconduct, Fabricating Evidence.

-- North Korean Women's Hockey Players Arrive To Begin Olympic Training With South.

-- Violent Protests In India Follow Release Of Controversial Bollywood Epic.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Says Palestinians Must Return To Table, Or Aid Will Be Cut. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Reports More Staffers Than Ever Deliberately Killed In 2017. (AP)

"Doomsday Clock" Is 2 Minutes Shy Of Midnight. (USA Today)

Calif. Couple Accused Of Abuse Barred From Seeing 13 Children. (AP)

Phoenix Police Nab Driver After 60 Mile Pursuit. (KNXV)

