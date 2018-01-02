Top Stories: Iran Protests; Anti-Sexual Harassment Effort In Hollywood

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hollywood Women Launch Initiative To Stop Sexual Harassment.

-- Ballet Master Retires Amid Sexual Misconduct Probe.

And here are more early headlines:

Iran Protests Continue As Death Toll Rises. (Washington Post)

Bitter Wind Chills Plunge Far South In U.S. ()

South Korea Calls For Fresh Talks With North Korea. (New York Times)

Airport Lines As U.S. Customs Has Brief Computer Glitch. (NBC)

Senate Returns This Week To Tough Issues.(Washington Post)

Minn. Sen. Franken Stepping Down Today. (Twin Cities Pioneer Press)

Gretchen Carlson New Chair Of Miss America Board. (Huffington Post)

Images Of 1st Of Two "Super Moons" This Month. (CNN)

