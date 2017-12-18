Top Stories: Trump To Discuss National Security; Firefighters Gain On Calif. Blaze

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Honduran Court Rules For Incumbent President Weeks After Disputed Vote.

-- Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Says He Will Sell Team.

-- South Africa's ANC To Choose President Zuma's Replacement On 2019 Ballot.

-- California's Thomas Fire 45 Percent Contained.

-- Airport Power Restored In Atlanta But Thousands Are Stranded.

-- Trump To Outline His Blueprint For Military And Foreign Policy.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Images Show New Destruction Of Rohinyga Villages In Myanmar. (Human Rights Watch)

Israel Bombs Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Fire. (AP)

Former Chilean Leader Pinera Wins Presidential Runoff. (CNN)

Tropical Storm Kills More Than 20 In Philippines. (Bloomberg)

Suicide Bombers Kill 9 At Church In Quetta, Pakistan. (Reuters)

100 Foot Long Joint Shown At Cannabis Convention. (Worcester Telegram)

