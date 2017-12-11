Bitcoin, Unemployment, and Mythical Beasts

One of the things we do at the Indicator is steal stuff we like from other podcasts. Today, we're stealing from Tyler Cowen. He's an economist and public intellectual who has his own podcast (of course).

It's an interview show, and in the middle of every episode Tyler does this thing we love: He goes through a list of subjects and asks the guest to say whether each subject is overrated or underrated, and to explain why.

On today's show, we turn the tables on Tyler and play overrated/underrated with him. Topics include bitcoin, the stock market as a measure of the economy, podcasts, and science fiction.

