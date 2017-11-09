Top Stories: Trump Visits China; Ex-Intel Chiefs Chide CIA

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Touts 'Great Chemistry' With China's Xi As Leaders Agree To Closer Ties.

-- Spacey Cut From Film; Scenes To Be Re-Shot With Replacement Actor.

--Ex-U.S. Intel Chiefs Criticize CIA For Entertaining Russian Hack Conspiracy.

And here are more early headlines:

FEMA Offers To Rehouse Puerto Ricans On The U.S. Mainland. (CBS)

Saudi Blockade Of Yemen Could Trigger Famine. (CNN)

Brazilian Lawmakers Back Strict Anti-Abortion Rules. (Independent)

Questions Over Whether Saudi Arabia Is Holding Lebanon's Former Leader. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Rina Moves North In The Atlantic. ()

Garth Brooks Named Country Music Artist Of The Year. (People)

Coast Guard Rescues Man Trying To Row Across Pacific. (AP)

