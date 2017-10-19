Top Stories: Health Care Waiver Uncertainty; Catalonia's Autonomy Jeopardized

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Administration Sends Mixed Signals On State Health Insurance Waivers.

-- Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Autonomy After Secession Showdown.

-- Quebec Enacts 'Religious Neutrality Law' That Curbs Full-Fave Veils In Public.

-- Young Children Are Spending Much More Time In Front Of Small Screens.

-- Ousted Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif Indicted For Corruption.

And here are more early headlines:

New Zealand Gets New P.M., Youngest Ever Labor Party Chief. (New York Times)

3 Dead, 3 Hurt In 2 States; Suspected Gunman Arrested. (Baltimore Sun)

Photos: Fleeing Rohingyas Seek Refuge, Aid. (Washington Post)

New Militant Attack On Afghan Troops At Base. (BBC)

Ties Examined Between South Africa And U.K. Banks. (Guardian)

Some Iditarod Sled Dogs Test Positive For Banned Drugs. (AP)

Startling Drop In The Number Of Flying Bugs In Germany. (AFP)

