Top Stories: Drug Czar Nominee Withdraws; The Dow Tops A New High

-- Tom Marino, Trump's Pick As Drug Czar, Withdraws After Damaging Opioid Report.

-- Dow Crosses Another Milestone, Topping 23,000 For The First Time.

-- ISIS Makes Last Stand At A Stadium In Raqqa, Its Doomed 'Capital'.

-- Lighter Winds Aid Firefighters Working To Contain California Blazes.

-- In Speech, Sen. McCain Decries 'Half-Baked Spurious Nationalism'.

Power Lines Worsening California Fires. (Los Angeles Times)

Sewage Filling Puerto Rico Streams Used For Drinking Water. (AP)

Iraq Moves To Control More Kurdish Areas. (Bloomberg)

Catalonia Leader Won't Clarify Independence Comments. (New York Times)

The Plague Outbreak Is Getting Worse In Madagascar. (CNN)

