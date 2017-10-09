Top Stories: Trump's New Immigration Demands; Economics Nobel

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics.

-- Gulf Coast Cleans Up After Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore.

-- Trump Ties Immigration Demands To DACA Deal, Including Border Wall.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Senator Claims Trump Risks Triggering World War 3. (New York Times)

Report: Nigeria Opens Trials Against Thousands Of Boko Haram Militants. (Guardian)

Large Anti-Secession Protests In Catalonia, Spain.(AP)

Hurricane Center Tracking Tropical Depression In Atlantic. ()

Israeli, Palestinian Women March For Peace. (Reuters)

10th Annual Zombie Walk In New Jersey. (NJ.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.