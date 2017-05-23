White House Budget For 2018: Read The Full Plan

President Trump's fiscal plan released on Tuesday claims to balance the budget deficit while cutting funding for safety net programs like food stamps and increasing defense spending. Read more about budget' aims.

Here's what the plan would mean for: medical research, education, low-income Americans and economic growth in the U.S.

Unlike the White House blueprint outlined in March, this budget includes "mandatory" spending, including such big-ticket items as Medicare and Social Security. Read the full text.

