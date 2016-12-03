Fresh Air Weekend: Carrie Fisher; Michael Chabon's 'Moonglow'; Activist Cleve Jones

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Carrie Fisher Opens Up About 'Star Wars,' The Gold Bikini And Her On-Set Affair: In her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, Fisher looks back on playing Princess Leia when she was 19 and reflects on her romantic involvement with her older, married co-star, Harrison Ford.

Michael Chabon's 'Moonglow' Shines With Insight And Fantastic Storytelling: Chabon's new novel is a collection of stories in which a dying grandfather tells the secrets of his life to his grandson. Critic Maureen Corrigan calls Moonglow"violent and very funny."

LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How Fragile Life Is': Jones became an activist after Harvey Milk's assassination, and he lost countless friends to the AIDS epidemic. He says, "There are some days when it is so painful that I really can barely function."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

