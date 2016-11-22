© 2021 WYPR
On Conflict Of Interest And Climate Change: What Trump Told 'Times' Journalists

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 22, 2016 at 2:27 PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby of the New York Times following a meeting with editors at the paper on Tuesday in New York City.
Donald Trump had a wide-ranging talk with New York Times journalists on Tuesday.

The president-elect disavowed the alt-right — a movement with views widely considered anti-Semitic and white supremacistand also dismissed concerns about his potential conflicts of interests. Times journalists live tweeted the meeting. Here are some highlights:

On Whether He Spoke To Nigel Farage About Opposing Wind Farms:

On Potential Conflicts Of Interest:

On Whether He'll Prosecute Clinton:

On his chief strategist Steve Bannon:

On Peace in the Middle East:

On the Alt-Right:

On Climate Change:

