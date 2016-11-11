'Join The Fun!': Stories About Race For Your Ears And Eyes This Weekend

As you probably have guessed, there has been a lot of conversation about race this week — So. Much. Conversation. — as folks, including us, try to wrap their brains around Donald Trump's election to the presidency. Here are some Code Switch recommendations for things you should hear and read.

A Muslim and A Mexican Walk Into A Bar ... Comedian Negin Farsad, the creator of the documentary The Muslims Are Coming!, and journalist Gustavo Aurellano, the syndicated columnist behind the ¡Ask A Mexican! column,dropped by the Code Switch podcast to help us sort out where Americans of color go from here.

Revenge of the Forgotten Class:An empathetic dispatch from rural Ohio, where white, working-class people who shared the profile of traditional Clinton voters decided to cast their votes for Trump. Alec MacGillis, ProPublica

This Is Who We Are: Vann Newkirk II is expecting a child next year, and he eloquently voices many of the worries a lot of people of color are feeling right now. "One day I'm going to have to look that boy in the eye and explain the same thing my father did to me, and his grandfather to him. This is who we are." The Atlantic

I'm a Muslim, A Woman and an Immigrant. I voted for Trump:Asra Q. Nomani, a journalist and professor, explained why she quietly cast her vote for Donald Trump in Tuesday's election. Hers is an idiosyncratic take: On one hand, Nomani expresses a fear of radical Islamic terrorism and despises terrorism. On the other, she believes that "our rich history of social justice and civil rights will never allow the fear-mongering that has been attached to candidate Trump's rhetoric to come to fruition." No one can accuse her of pessimism, I suppose. The Washington Post

How Trump Made Hate Intersectional: Rembert Browne's scathing, sharp essay on how white people with a dislike for, and suspicion of, different groups managed to stitch their interests together during this election cycle out of a collective fear that their historical advantages were ebbing. "Trump's election is a sign that every other group in this country was getting too smart, too skilled, too American — too fast," he writes. New York magazine

Once Again, Black Women Did the Work White Women Refused To Do:One of the most surprising findings in Tuesday's election returns? White women's broad rejection of Hillary Clinton — they were the only racial demographic of women to give Donald Trump a majority of their support. But black women, the demographic group most likely to vote when registered, threw their overwhelming support behind Clinton, despite many expressing profound reservations about her as a candidate. Shamira Ibrahim, VSB

Join The Fun! Amber Ruffin, a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers, had a simple, heartening message for white Clinton supporters who woke up Wednesday with the sense that a whole lot of people they know were quietly OK with racism: Welcome to the way black people have felt forever!NBC

Does It Matter When a White CEO says 'Black Lives Matter'? In recent months, the heads of several well-known corporations, like AT&T, Starbucks and Ben & Jerry's, have publicly addressed issues of racial inequality. My Code Switch teammate Leah Donnella wonders: Does it move the needle? Leah Donnella, NPR

And Finally ...Barry Jenkins, the director of , with some encouragement for folks who are distraught after Tuesday's election.

