© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump's First 100 Days Action Plan

By NPR Staff
Published November 10, 2016 at 6:27 PM EST
Donald Trump laid out a plan for his first 100 days in the Oval Office.
Donald Trump laid out a plan for his first 100 days in the Oval Office.

In late October, Donald Trump released an action plan for what he hopes to accomplish in his first 100 days in office. Below, NPR reporters and editors from the politics team and other coverage areas have annotated Trump's plan. We've added context on several of his proposals, including whether he can really repeal Obamacare and what a hiring freeze on the federal workforce would actually look like. You can see a nonannotated version of "Donald Trump's Contract With The American Voter" here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 11, 2016 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated West Memphis is in Tennessee. It is, in fact, in Arkansas.
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff