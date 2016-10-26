Chicago Cubs Beat Cleveland Indians 5-1 In Game 2 Of The World Series

Updated at 11:30 p.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. The best-of-seven Series is tied one game apiece as the action moves to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday.

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta disarmed the Indians batters, holding them hitless until the sixth inning, when they scored their only run. The Indians stranded two runners in the seventh inning, a runner in the eighth inning and another in the ninth. But they never mounted a real challenge to Cubs relievers Mike Montgomery or Aroldis Chapman.

The scoring

In the first inning, Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer gave up one run on a single by Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who then came home on a double by Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs scored their second run in the third inning on a base hit by Kyle Schwarber, driving in Rizzo from second base.

David J. Phillip / AP / The Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber is back from a major injury just in time for a big hitting performance in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cubs scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning after Indians reliever Zach McAllister walked Rizzo and then gave up a triple to Ben Zobrist. Reliever Bryan Shaw was brought in to face Schwarber, who followed with a single, scoring Zobrist. The Cubs scored their third run of the frame when Shaw walked Addison Russell with the bases full, scoring Schwarber.

The Indians finally got on the board with a run in the bottom of the sixth when Cubs starter Arrieta, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner, threw a wild pitch that scored Jason Kipnis, who had the Indians' first hit of the night. Arrieta was replaced by reliever Montgomery.

Schwarber's story is one Cubs fans (and TV commentators) love. After hitting 16 homers as a rookie last year, he tore up his knee in early April and hadn't played major league ball since then until Tuesday night. He's been in the lineup as the designated hitter. If anyone on the field was "just happy to be here," it was Kyle Schwarber.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.