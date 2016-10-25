WATCH: Obama Reads 'Mean Tweets' — Including One From Trump
President Obama's days in office are dwindling, and it's clear he intends to have as much fun as he can on the way out. Last night during a West Coast fundraising trip, he stopped by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Obama took part in a recurring bit called "Mean Tweets," which consists of reading aloud some of the, you guessed it, mean tweets about him of late.
Such as:
@nathan: "Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents."
@woodstockdave: "Obama couldn't negotiate getting a Whopper without pickles."
@duckpunks: "I bet Obama likes mustard on his hotdogs because hes gross."
@momof4munchkins: "Just found out my daughter shares a birthday with Obama PUKE."
@Maaaaartz: "Barack Obama dances like how his jeans look."
@heather____98: "My mom bought new conditioner and it sucks it isn't even conditioning my hair I blame Obama."
@DJ_lcpl: "Barack Obama...bro, do you even lift!?"
(To which Obama responded, "Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars, that's worth something.")
@James141980: "Barack Obama is the sharknado of presidents. Loud, stupid and over-hyped! #sharknado4."
And finally:
@realDonaldTrump: "President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!"
To that Obama responded, "Hey, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president."
And with that, he dropped the smartphone.
