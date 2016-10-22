Fresh Air Weekend: 'Moonlight' Creators; Mary Oliver's 'Upstream'; 'Black Mirror'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Film's Creators, 'Moonlight' Provided Space To Explore A Painful Past:Playwright Tarell McCraney and filmmaker Barry Jenkins drew on their own childhood experiences in making Moonlight, a film about a boy growing up in a Miami housing project.

Mary Oliver Issues A Full-Throated Spiritual Autobiography In 'Upstream': Oliver's latest collection of essays reflect the author's passion for nature and literature. Critic Maureen Corrigan says Upstreampresents a portrait of a visionary poet — and a "tough old broad."

'Black Mirror' Creator Dramatizes Our Worst Nightmares About Technology:The 3rd season of the dystopian series created by Charlie Brooker is soon available on Netflix. Inspired by shows like The Twilight Zone, it's about the unintended consequences of the digital age.

