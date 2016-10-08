Fresh Air Weekend: Bruce Springsteen; The Mysteries And Mechanics Of Dog Noses

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Bruce Springsteen: On Jersey, Masculinity And Wishing To Be His Stage Persona:"People see you onstage and, yeah, I'd want to be that guy," Springsteen says. "I want to be that guy myself very often."

From Fire Hydrants To Rescue Work, Dogs Perceive The World Through Smell:Dogs can sniff out people, drugs, bombs, cancer, time of day, oncoming storms and much more. In her new book Being A Dog,Alexandra Horowitzexplores the mysteries and mechanics of canine noses.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

