These Are The 2 Guys Who May Have Accidentally Disabled A Bomb In New York

These two guys may have accidentally disabled a pressure cooker bomb that was left on a sidewalk in Manhattan:

The FBI field office in New York just released that still from surveillance video because they want to talk to the men.

According to Jim Waters, the New York Police Department's counterterrorism bureau chief, the men picked up a piece of luggage that was left on the streets of New York this past weekend. They took out a pressure cooker bomb that was inside, but took off with the luggage.

Authorities want to talk to them and also want the piece of luggage back so they can examine it as part of the investigation.

At a press conference earlier this week, Robert Boyce, the NYPD's chief of detectives, said the men may have inadvertently pulled a wire and disabled the explosive.

Today, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said that at this point, authorities believe the men are "witnesses" and that they should call 911. NYPD, he said, would be happy to come pick them up.

Waters added that the men might not even know what they did. But a device like that, he said, is very sensitive.

"They're very, very lucky," Waters said.

