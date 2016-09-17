Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Jeff Ross; Oliver Stone's 'Snowden'; Soccer's Abby Wambach

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Having Thick Skin Is A 'Survival Technique,' Says Comic Jeff Ross:Ross says he learned to "dish it out and take it" as a kid in Newark, N.J. He says that ideally a celebrity roast is "like a party where everybody goes and has a good time."

Oliver Stone Puts A Melodramatic Spin On 'Snowden' And The Surveillance State:Stone's new film presents the exiled former NSA contractor as a heroic whistle-blower. Critic David Edelstein says movie's take on Snowden is entertaining — but also a bit one-sided.

Why Abby Wambach Doesn't Want To Be Known 'Just As A Soccer Player': Wambach scored 184 goals, more than any other man or woman in the history of international soccer. Still, she knew that someday that identity would end — and "what then?" Her new memoir is Forward.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

