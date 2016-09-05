Two Dozen Dead, More Than 90 Wounded In Twin Bombings In Kabul

At least 24 people are dead and more than 90 wounded after two explosions struck Kabul, Afghanistan.

The bombings occurred near the Defense Ministry, but journalist Jennifer Glasse reports that many civilians were in the area as well.

"This is in the center of Kabul in a busy part of town, at a very busy time of day," she says. The bombings struck around 4 p.m., when many offices let out, she says.

"Eyewitnesses here say that the first explosion was a suicide bomber," she says. "When people gathered around to help the wounded, a second explosion went off, targeting them."

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, The Associated Press reports:

"President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement, saying 'the enemies of Afghanistan have lost their ability to fight the Security and Defense Forces of the country and thus attack highways, cities, mosques, schools and common people.'

"Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group had carried out the attack. The insurgents have been fighting to overthrow the U.S.-backed government for 15 years, and frequently target Afghan security forces."

