The Amazing Pedal-Powered Brain Race: The Finish Line

This is the conclusion of our three-part series. Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

May 7: Race Day

Today is the day! For eight months, two dozen students at Arbutus Middle School in suburban Maryland have been designing and building a pedal-powered car with a giant human brain on top. Today, they'll compete against 33 other teams in the Kinetic Sculpture Race, a 15-mile obstacle course around Baltimore Harbor.

So, how did they do? Today, our three-part series concludes with this video, finishing with the big race itself.

LA Johnson and Emily Bogle are visual journalists for NPR. They followed the Arbutus Middle School Kinetic Club all year long for this story. Sami Yenigun also contributed sound and reporting.

