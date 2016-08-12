Fox News Names Roger Ailes' Replacements

Two Fox News insiders have been tapped to fill the shoes of outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes, who was forced to resign as a result of allegations he sexually harassed a former female news anchor.

Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy were named as co-presidents in a statement released by Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Shine will direct all programming at Fox News and Fox Business Network. Abernethy will handle the business side: finance, sales, advertising and distribution for both networks.

My fully updated story on today's big @FoxNews promotions -- Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy now running the show https://t.co/2xhrrKdjOa — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 12, 2016

Fox News also announced the retirement of Mark Kranz, chief financial officer, who had been with the network since 1997.

"Bill Shine has developed and produced a signature primetime that has dominated the cable news landscape for 14 of his 20 years with FOX News," Murdoch said in his statement. "Jack was integral to the launch and success of FOX News nearly 20 years ago and we're delighted he's returning to take on this additional role. "

Shine and Abernethy were promoted as the company is dealing with the fallout from a lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson, alleging that Ailes pressured her for sex and then retaliated against her when she rebuffed him. Since then, several other female employees, past and current, have made similar allegations.

