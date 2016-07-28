Twitter Just Turned VP Nominee Tim Kaine Into Your Dad

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine introduced himself to America Wednesday night as a fighter, Hillary Clinton's ally and — a dad. Not just a dad to his own children but everybody's dad.

To start, he doesn't speak like a politician.

"Can I be honest with you about something?" Kaine said, "Can I be honest with you about something? I never expected to be here." He talked about his midwestern upbringing, and his own union father dad.

And his speech was peppered with moments that any dad — or anyone with a dad can relate to. The could-be awkward moments that supporters actually found endearing. He mocked Donald Trump during his speech, even though his impressions was not very good. He did a call-and-response with the audience. Threw in some Spanish, though he's not a native speaker. And then there were the dad jokes.

Twitter, of course, had a field day with these observations:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.