More Than Just Saying 'Cheese,' Hundreds Sit Test To Become Official Experts

Iowa Public Radio News | By Sarah Boden
Published July 26, 2016 at 4:24 PM EDT

The American Cheese Society will begin proctoring its next Certified Cheese Professional Exam in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, during the group's annual conference. The rigorous test is only in its fifth year, but nearly 600 people have passed it already. Industry experts say the exam is necessary because of the evolving standards in the growing American cheese business.

