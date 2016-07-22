© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 22, 2016 at 11:16 AM EDT

During our time covering the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, we asked pretty much everyone we met why they were supporting Donald Trump.

Here are some of their answers:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?
We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?
Debbie Rocks, from Cleveland, says she believes in Trump's promise that he'll "make America great."
Eyder Peralta / NPR
/
Debbie Rocks, from Cleveland, says she believes in Trump's promise that he'll "make America great."

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?
Anne Mazone, a Texas delegate, is a Republican through and through, so she is voting for the nominee.
Eyder Peralta / NPR
/
Anne Mazone, a Texas delegate, is a Republican through and through, so she is voting for the nominee.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?
Demetra De Monte, from Illinois, says Trump addresses her two main concerns: immigration and trade.
Eyder Peralta / NPR
/
Demetra De Monte, from Illinois, says Trump addresses her two main concerns: immigration and trade.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump?
Bob Koontz, from Florida, is concerned about one thing: the Islamic State. Trump, he says, will handle it.
Eyder Peralta / NPR
/
Bob Koontz, from Florida, is concerned about one thing: the Islamic State. Trump, he says, will handle it.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta