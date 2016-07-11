NPR Politics Lunchbox: Continued Protests, GOP Platform Calls For Marriage Amendment

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 6 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 13daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?While the Secret Service has forbidden guns inside the RNC, as reported in March, Ohio state law requires Cleveland authorities to allow guns to be carried in the area around the convention center, despite concerns of violence from the expected heavy protests.

July 11, 2016

Today we talked about Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton's announcement to campaign together in New Hampshire on July 12, more details emerge on the Dallas shooter who fatally shot five police officers, contemplating what kind of first lady Melania Trump would be, the changing campaign approach in the swing state of Iowa, and Detroit's working class men who are split on Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.