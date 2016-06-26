NPRNightSky: Your Star-Studded Pix From The World's Inkiest Skies

What's your night sky look like?

For most of the world, it's not a pretty sight. A new study has found that 80 percent of the world can't see the stars at night because of light pollution.

But the other 20 percent can. So last week, we asked folks via Twitter to share their photos from the 20 top countries where city lights aren't blocking the stars. Many of these countries are part of the developing world that we cover in this blog: for example, Madagascar, Tanzania and Uganda.

We got more than we asked for: photos from around the world as well as pockets of the U.S. lucky enough to have unfiltered views of the galaxy.

Here are some of the submissions where you can really see stars:

Chile

@NPRGoatsandSoda From Las Campanas Observatories in Chile. Im an Artist from LA with intl astronomers #NPRNightSky pic.twitter.com/mX5SvxzQ3j — Christopher O'Leary (@chris_oleary) June 16, 2016

Myanmar

New Zealand

Beautiful views of the stars can be seen in Aoraki/Mount Cook, New Zealand @NPRGoatsandSoda #NPRNightSky pic.twitter.com/OMWgwyKzcJ — Sara Petrita Bombaci, PhD (@SPBombaci) June 16, 2016

Tanzania

Uganda

Beautiful night at Kidepo National Park in N. Uganda @NPRGoatsandSoda #NPRNightSky photo by my friend Kate Stephen pic.twitter.com/QsIodlPcC4 — Kelsey Weisgerber (@KelsWeisgerber) June 16, 2016

United States

