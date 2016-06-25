Fire-Walkers At Motivational Seminar Treated For Minor Burn Injuries

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Is there a mantra that goes, he who walks on hot coals may burn his feet? About 7,000 people walked across beds of hot coals Thursday night in Dallas for a Tony Robbins Unleash The Power Within motivational seminar. Dallas Fire and Rescue says about 40 of the fire-walkers had to be treated for what were described as minor burn injuries. Five people were taken to the hospital.

Fire walking is a regular feature of Tony Robbins' motivational seminars. It's a concluding exercise that's supposed to show people they have expanded the power of their mind. But a participant named Jaqueline Luxemberg told WFAA in Dallas that a number of people seemed distracted by taking selfies as they walked across the coals. From my observation, there was someone in front of us and someone behind us on their cell phone taking selfies and taking pictures, she said. I think that that has a lot to do with it. Of course, putting bare feet on burning coals might also have something to do with it.