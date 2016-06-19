A Pair O' Definitions For A Pile Of 'Para' Puns

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that starts with Para-. First, I'll define it in a regular way and then in a punny way. You tell me the words.

For example: Typical examples / 20 cents --> PARADIGMS ("pair o' dimes").

Last week's challenge from listener Andrew Chaikin of San Francisco: Take the word BACI (Italian for "kisses"). You can rearrange the letters to "I C A B" — which sounds like a sentence, "I see a bee." Now think of a unit of measurement. Rearrange its letters and read them out loud to form a sentence complimenting someone on their appearance. What's the word, and what's the sentence?

Answer: QUART, which become U R A Q T.

Alternate answer:CUBIT, which became I C B U T.

Winner: Fred Barber of Oswego, N.Y.

Next week's challenge from listener Mark Isaak of Sunnyvale, Calif.:Think of a word that means "unfinished." Add one letter at the start and one letter at the end, and you'll get a new word that means the opposite of the first. What words are these?

