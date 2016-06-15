NPRNightSky: Send Us Your Pix Of The World's Least Light-Polluted Skies

When you look out your window at night, can you see the stars? Or are the heavens just a murky haze?

If you're not seeing stars,you're not alone. A new report says that 80 percent of the world lives under light-polluted skies — and the Milky Way is hidden from more than a third of humanity. Blame it on the artificial lights that shine at night.

So who gets those pristine, ink-black sky conditions? You can, of course, find a great night sky in any country — as long as you're far from city lights. But according to the study, the 20 countries with the least light pollution are in Africa and Oceania.

Here's the list: Chad, Central African Republic, Madagascar, Guinea, Somalia, Ethiopia, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, Eritrea, Mali, Tanzania, Solomon Islands, Mauritania, Uganda and Sudan.

