Hillary Clinton Speaks To NPR About President Obama's Endorsement

The Clinton campaign was about to release a video with President Obama endorsing Hillary Clinton when the candidate called in for a brief interview with NPR.

In that interview, Clinton said she was "thrilled" to have the president's endorsement and looked forward to campaigning with him.

The video dropped shortly after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders met with Obama at the White House. Sanders told reporters he looked forward to meeting with Clinton soon to discuss how they can work together to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

In the interview with NPR, Clinton said she, too, looks forward to that meeting, once they can get it scheduled. On the agenda, she said would be "how the goals that he and I share can be achieved."

She listed national health care coverage, raising the minimum wage and reining in Wall Street among those issues.

"We have a lot that we believe is in the best interests of our country," Clinton said, "and I'm looking forward to working with him during the campaign and then on after the inauguration."

She didn't get into how specifically they would work together and said they didn't have any plans yet for a joint appearance. Asked whether Sanders should "have a prominent speaking role at the convention," Clinton didn't answer directly.

"We're going to talk about everything," Clinton said. "I think his campaign was good for the Democratic Party, good for our country. And I know how passionate he is about the issues he cares about. So we'll have a long list of matters to discuss when we sit down."

A full interview transcript is here:

TamaraKeith:What role do you want President Obama to have in your campaign?

Hillary Clinton:Well, I'm thrilled the president has endorsed me. We started off as fierce competitors, and we've ended up as true friends and partners and worked together on so many important issues. And the president himself has said he thought part of his job was to remind the American people that being president and commander in chief is a serious responsibility. And he's uniquely qualified to speak about the knowledge, experience and temperament that the presidency requires. And I know he is raring to get out there and start campaigning and I really look forward to campaigning with him.

Keith:And another person who the president actually met with today, Bernie Sanders, he says that he wants to work with you too to defeat Donald Trump and he wants to meet with you soon too. What are you going to tell him is the best way to help?

Clinton:I'm really looking forward to both meeting with Sen. Sanders as soon as our campaign teams find a time that works for both of us and talking with him about how we are going to defeat Donald Trump and then how the goals that he and I share can be achieved. You know, we will get national health care coverage. We will raise the national minimum wage. We will rein in Wall Street and make sure that it never wrecks Main Street again. We have a lot that we believe is in the best interests of our country and I'm looking forward to working with him during the campaign and then on after the inauguration.

Keith:You guys planning a trip to Unity, N.H., anytime soon?

Clinton:We don't have any plans yet but I'm looking forward to working with him.

Keith:Should he have a prominent speaking slot at the convention?

Clinton:We're going to talk about everything. I think his campaign was good for the Democratic Party, good for our country. And I know how passionate he is about the issues he cares about. So we'll have a long list of matters to discuss when we sit down.

Keith:Are you at all worried that the president and others sort of coming out for you before Sen. Sanders has had a chance to do his version of the Building Museum speech — are you at all worried about backlash, about his supporters who feel like things have been rigged? Thinking that the establishment is just telling Bernie to get in line?

Clinton:Well, I certainly hope that no one thinks that, because it's very much in our interest to unite as quickly as possible to begin the campaign against Donald Trump. And I think the facts really speak for themselves. I have a won a big majority of the popular vote of the states, of pledged delegates, and we want to go forward in a positive and unified way.

Keith:One last question. On Jimmy Fallon's show President Obama said that he hopes that the Republicans get back to being a center right party and that the Democrats would be, you know, a center left party. What is your vision of the Democratic Party under a Hillary Clinton presidency?

Clinton:I've said that we're going to produce real results for the American people because so many Americans feel left out and left behind, they think the economy has failed them, they think our government has failed, they can't stand the gridlock and dysfunction in our politics, and I'm determined to produce more good jobs with rising incomes, and deal with all of the concerns that families have about education, college affordability, student debt. Make sure that the Affordable Care Act works, get the cost down, and that includes prescription drug cost, and deal with the problems that I've heard so much about on the campaign trail, like mental health and addiction, and criminal justice reform, immigration reform, gun safety measures. You know, there's a lot that the majority, a big majority of the American people want to see us do and I'm very excited about that work. I think the Democratic Party has a record of being better for the economy when we hold the White House. And I also believe that we have to protect our country and lead the world with strength and steadiness, and we have to unify our country and you know that's what I want the Democratic Party to stand for and that's what I hope my presidency will achieve.

Keith:Is center left the right direction, though?

Clinton:I think it's results! I'm a progressive who likes to get things done. I believe that, you know, we're better when we're moving forward. We're stronger together, so that's what I'm going to be doing. I don't think labels are as important as results.

Keith:All right I know that you have to run. But I do really appreciate you taking the time.

Clinton:Good to talk to you. Thank you so much.

