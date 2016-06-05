Garbine Muguruza Wins French Open By Defeating Serena Williams

Garbine Muguruza, 22, of Spain, won her first major title on Saturday by beating Serena Williams in two sets 7-5, 6-4 at the French Open.

"I can't explain with words what this day means to me," Muguruza said after the match.

Williams, 34, was playing for a 22nd Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 in the Open era.

The all-time record of 24 is held by Margaret Court, whose career spanned both amateur and professional eras.

Williams said after the match that Muguruza has a "bright future, obviously."

Muguruza lost to Williams last year in the finals at Wimbledon.

The new French Open champ said she played very aggressively, and goes for shots "with no regrets."

The men's doubles final was also deciced on Saturday.

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez of Spain beat Bob and Mike Bryan of the United States 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

The battle for the men's singles title will be played on Sunday.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play No. 2 Andy Murray of Britain.

