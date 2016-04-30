Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove; 'Elvis & Nixon'; Tom Hanks

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Questlove On Prince, Doo-Wop And The Food Equivalent Of The 'Mona Lisa':In his new book, somethingtofoodabout, The Roots' drummer discusses the artistry involved in creating a great meal. "I'm more obsessed with the journey ... than the destination," Questlove says.

A White House Meeting Brings Together 2 Lost Souls In 'Elvis & Nixon':A new film imagines what happened when Elvis Presley met President Nixon on Dec. 21, 1970. Film critic David Edelstein says Elvis & Nixon "shows the crazy-making insulation of celebrity."

Tom Hanks Says Self-Doubt Is 'A High-Wire Act That We All Walk':"No matter what we've done there comes a point where you think, 'How did I get here?' " Hanks says. He plays an American businessman working in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert in his new film.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Questlove On Prince, Doo-Wop And The Food Equivalent Of The 'Mona Lisa'

A White House Meeting Brings Together 2 Lost Souls In 'Elvis & Nixon'

Tom Hanks Says Self-Doubt Is 'A High-Wire Act That We All Walk'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.