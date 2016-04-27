Special Election Coverage: The April 26 Northeast Primaries

Catch up with these interviews from NPR's special election coverage of the primaries in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, hosted by Scott Detrow and Audie Cornish.

Ed Rendell, former governor of Pennsylvania and Clinton supporter

On why Sanders has done so well with young voters



He has a very simple, direct, easy-to-understand message that's very appealing. That the establishment has screwed things up in the country and that it's time for a revolution. And when you're a young person, that's a great great message. I asked a lot of young people in Pennsylvania — did any of them read the Daily News editorial board interview? And none of the people had even read that interview. Secretary Clinton gives a more nuanced message.

Stuart Stevens, GOP strategist

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images / Stuart Stevens, seen in 2012, is a GOP strategist and was the chief strategist for Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign.

On Trump's claim the system is "rigged"

I find that sort of ridiculous. Donald Trump, a guy who was born into vast wealth, lives on Fifth Avenue, who's running against an immigrant son and a mailman's son talking about anything being rigged strikes me as as a bit disingenuous. Donald Trump as 'victim' isn't a very compelling or realistic image.

Michael Hough, Maryland state senator

On the path to the nomination for Cruz



We didn't expect to win any of these five. We're going to wait and see how many delegates we can get out of tonight. Obviously, the path is Indiana next week. Indiana is going to be huge. If Sen. Cruz ends up winning Indiana, which he's looking very good there right now ... if he win's that, you're basically looking at what is going to be a contested convention. Basically, it's all going to come down to Indiana next week.

Tad Devine, senior strategist for the Sanders campaign

Tom Lynn / AP / Tad Devine, seen at a Democratic debate in February, is a senior advisor for the Sanders campaign.

On what Sanders' role at the convention would be if he is not the nominee



Well listen, we're going to continue to work to be the nominee of the party. Bernie has made it clear that the next president be a Democrat. He has said whatever happens in terms of the outcome of this process, he's going to support the Democratic nominee for president. He understands having someone like Trump as president is dangerous for the future of America. So he'll do the right thing. And in terms of the convention and how it plays out, conventions do a lot of things. They nominate a candidate for president, and that's very important. But they also set a platform for the party, they set the rules under which the party operates in the future ... So what Bernie is going to do in the weeks ahead is make sure people understand they're voting for a candidate for president but they're also voting for a cause, a movement.

Amanda Renteria, national political director for Hillary Clinton

On the prolonged primary process



Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call,Inc. / Amanda Renteria, seen in 2008, is serving as Hillary Clinton's national political director.

We believe this has actually made her stronger. It's really solidified her message. We've been earning every single vote. In the last conversation she had when she won New York, one of the things she really said is there is more that unites us than divides us. And I think that's a really important concept, especially in these races as we get closer and closer to the general election. I think it is important that we can bring the party together, especially seeing what we're seeing on the Republican side of the ticket. We've got to make sure we can unify party and get everyone together in the general election.

Mike Vereb, Pennsylvania state representative and Trump supporter

Marc Levy / AP / Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Vereb, seen in 2013, is a supporter of Donald Trump.

On the 54 unbound Pennsylvania delegates



I think after the results of Pennsylvania's race, any delegate that would go against the will of the people would go on a kamikaze mission. A clear, political kamikaze mission. These numbers are unprecedented. I've been around for 15 years and I've just never seen numbers like this.

Melissa Hart, former Pennsylvania congresswoman and Kasich supporter

On whether Kasich can still make an impact



GENE J. PUSKAR / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Melissa Hart, seen in 2006, is a former Pennsylvania Congresswoman and a Kasich supporter.

If you look at is as — will John Kasich win a bunch of states, I think the answer is he probably won't. I think the electorate has been told that Donald Trump is the nominee tonight already, without really any basis for that. A lot of Americans want to be with a winner. And so I think you'll see Donald Trump get some more victories. Whether or not he'll get to the number that is needed to actually claim the Republican nomination prior to the convention is still another question.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.