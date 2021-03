Credit Matthew Cole / The Capital / Republican presidential candidate John Kasich visits Annapolis

Maryland’s primary election is less than week away. And while the presidential front runners were busy with Tuesday’s New York primary, Republican John Kasich delivered his relentlessly positive message to a sympathetic audience in Annapolis. WYPR’s Karen Hosler was there and joins Morning Edition host Nathan Sterner.

