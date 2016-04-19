© 2021 WYPR
Why Did The Superintendent Cross The Road? To Save Money For Her Schools

St. Louis Public Radio | By Tim Lloyd
Published April 19, 2016 at 4:31 PM EDT
Tiffany Anderson (right), superintendent of the Jennings School District in north St. Louis County, Mo., performs crosswalk duty every morning to save the district money.
Tiffany Anderson heads the Jennings School District close to Ferguson on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri. She's a budget hawk, and she has to be to save money in her low-income district.

She stretches money in the most creative ways, including serving as one of the district's morning crossing guards.

For more about Tiffany Anderson's story and Missouri school funding, click here.

The story of the Jennings School District is part of the NPR reporting project School Money, a nationwide collaboration between NPR's Ed Team and 20 member station reporters exploring how states pay for their public schools and why many are failing to meet the needs of their most vulnerable students. Join the conversation on Twitter by using #SchoolMoney.

