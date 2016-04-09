Fresh Air Weekend: Samantha Bee; Robbie Fulks' New Album; The 'Start-Up Bubble'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Samantha Bee On 'Full Frontal,' Feminism And The Freedom Of Her 40s:Since leavingThe Daily Show, Bee has been busy with two new TBS shows. "I knew that there was something else that I wanted to do," she says. "It's very good for me to be creating my own thing."

Robbie Fulks Sings His Way Home In 'Upland Stories':The raucous singer turns thoughtful on his new album. Critic Ken Tucker calls Upland Stories a "marvelous mongrel mixture" of bluegrass banjo-picking, honky-tonk pedal steel and stark folk phrasings.

Laid-Off Tech Journalist Joins A Start-Up, Finds It's Part Frat, Part Cult:Dan Lyons was in his 50s when he lost his job reporting on the tech industry. He took a job at a start-up, where he was the old guy. His new book is Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Start-Up Bubble.

