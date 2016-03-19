PHOTOS: Touring The National Parks ... All 59 Of Them

This summer, the National Park Service turns 100. It's safe to say that lots of Americans will be celebrating by visiting a national park.

/ Courtesy Darius Nabors / Darius Nabors celebrates during a visit to Yosemite (park #21).

But two friends — Darius Nabors and Trevor Kemp — are marking the occasion by visiting allof them.

That's 59 parks, from Joshua Tree to Shenandoah, and from remote Alaskan wilderness to Virgin Island beaches. And Nabors and Kemp are crossing them off the list in 59 weeks.

They quit their jobs to make the journey, which is partially crowd-funded, and are documenting the process on their website, .

Justin Regan, of member station KNAU in Arizona, caught up with the two by telephone and asked them ... what is it about the national parks?

"I think the National Parks are just a time capsule in a way that you can hand down to your children and your grandchildren," Kemp said. "You'll be able to say 'this is exactly the same way as I saw it' — as long as we can protect it and keep it in that pristine condition."

You can hear the full interview over at KNAU, and follow their trip on their blog.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.