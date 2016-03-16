Texas Congressman Declares Magic A 'National Treasure'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. No doubt, those on the campaign trail would like the power to pull rabbits out of hats. Now, Texas congressman Pete Sessions has introduced a resolution in support of magic. It begins - magic is an art form with unique power to impact the lives of all people and goes on to declare magic a national treasure. It's a designation that magically would give professional magicians in his district a better shot at government grants. It's MORNING EDITION.