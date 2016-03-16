© 2021 WYPR
Republicans Are Far Outstripping Democrats In Primary Turnout

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published March 16, 2016 at 2:11 PM EDT

When it comes to turnout, the tables have...uh, turned.

In 2008, Democrats had the historic turnout numbers. GOP voters, meanwhile, came out in modest numbers in 2008 and 2012. But this year, Democrats are seeing their turnout figures fall off since 2008. Republicans, meanwhile, are coming out in droves.

Republicans continued to watch their turnout skyrocket in last night's five huge primary states. Turnout grew by 16 percent in North Carolina over 2012's total — and that was the most modest bump. In Ohio, more than 2 million people cast votes, growth of nearly 68 percent over the state's 2012 GOP number. (Missouri saw growth of 270 percent, but that state also didn't hold a presidential preference vote in 2012, which likely helped depress turnout.)

Democrats, meanwhile, saw their turnout drop in all five states. Ohio posted the most dramatic dropoff, at nearly 50 percent. However, enthusiasm was barely diminished from 2008 in Florida and Illinois, where Clinton was born and raised.

Here's what total turnout numbers look like this year in the states that have voted, compared to totals from those same states in 2008 and 2012.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
