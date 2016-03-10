NPR Launches New Series: 'Embedded' Listen • 3:46

Hosted by Kelly McEvers, Embedded takes a story from the news and goes deep.

It's a podcast where listeners go somewhere and learn something.

Long-form, sound-rich field reporting from around the country and around the world with a reach and perspective only NPR could bring, but with a new emphasis on longform narrative and emotional ideas not common in the regular news cycle. Reporters will say "I." They will admit they are scared or confused. They will wonder what to make of something they're experiencing for the very first time. In doing this, listeners will grow to understand not just what happened in a place, but what it felt like to the people who are in that place. What's it like to be a father in El Salvador who lies to his daughter about the bodies he saw in the street that day? What's it like to be a nurse in Indiana who's addicted to a powerful prescription opioid? What's it like to survive a shootout with the most notorious biker gang in Texas? You may have seen headlines about these stories. Embedded takes you to where they're happening.

