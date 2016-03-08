Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Right Now

I don't know if you'd agree, but we at Rx Dose have been noticing that the world seems like an increasingly bizarre place, full of instability and chaos but bearing also an endless supply of leftfield wonders. Has this always been the case, and we simply have more access to the information that spotlights our current state? (Because Internet.) Or is it just the sign of the modern times? (#WATTBA, etc.)

It is thus inevitable that the Dose's musical attention would be affected by our environment — one reason we'd be hard-pressed to call this edition of the monthly mix "linear." Instead, the tempos of our rhythm scatter, the sonic traditions to which we hew progress unexpectedly, the places we look for new sounds keep changing, as does the very purpose of the music we champion. Quality is the only constant. (We hope you agree.)

