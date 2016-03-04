Supreme Court Blocks Louisiana Law Aimed At Clinics That Perform Abortions

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked enforcement of a Louisiana law that could force all but one of the state's medical clinics that perform abortions to close, a sign that a similar law in Texas also could be in peril.

The Associated Press reports:

"The justices effectively reversed an order by the federal appeals court in New Orleans that allowed Louisiana to begin enforcing its 2014 clinic regulation law even as it is being challenged in the courts.

"The law requires doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals."

The legal group representing the clinics says some facilities in Louisiana have already had to stop providing abortions to comply with the law.

The court's decision, in which only Justice Clarence Thomas noted his dissent, came two days after it heard arguments in a similar case from Texas. A vote in favor of the clinics in Louisiana could signal how the justices will rule on the Texas law.

