What Do Jerry Brown, Steve Jobs And Kamala Harris Have In Common?
If you got a parking ticket in the city of San Francisco between 1995 and 2012, you may be owed some money.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says it has identified a total of $6.1 million in overpayments — in other words, vehicle owners who sent the government too much money — for some 200,000 tickets.
San Francisco issues 1.5 million tickets a year, Paul Rose, a spokesman with SFMTA, tells NPR's Robert Siegel.
From now until March 3, people can get their money back. After that, the government will keep the money.
A quick glance at the list reveals that parking citations strike everyone, no matter how rich or powerful.
Among the notable parking scofflaws now owed money:
Kamala D. Harris, California state attorney general and candidate for U.S. Senate: $60
Steve P. Jobs, Apple co-founder (who died in 2011): $174
Peter Thiel, investor and PayPal co-founder: $170
Edmund G. Brown Jr., aka Jerry Brown, governor of California: $33
Travis Kalanick, CEO of ride-hailing company Uber: $510
