The Kentucky band Cage The Elephant made the move to Nashville for its latest record, and brought in The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach to produce it. The result is poppy garage rock with a psychedelic edge. Cage The Elephant recently returned to KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic to share a few new songs, including "Trouble."

SET LIST

"Trouble"

Watch Cage The Elephant's full performance at KCRW.com.

