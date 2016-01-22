Politics Podcast: Hot Peppers, Attack Ads And The Return Of Sarah Palin

Sarah McCammon / NPR / Presidential candidate Ted Cruz campaigning in Milford, N.H.

Mary Altaffer / AP / Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin endorses Republican Donald Trump for president in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday.

With about a week left until the Iowa caucuses, the NPR Politics Podcast team discusses the emerging rifts between GOP candidates and the return of a certain Alaskan politician — and her endorsement of Donald Trump.

Special guest Ari Shapiro, host of All Things Considered, joins the podcast this week. He shares some nuggets from his interview with Hillary Clinton, including how she's talking about Bernie Sanders and her surprising go-to snack on the campaign trail.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

All Things Considered Host Ari Shapiro

