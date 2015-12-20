Massive Landslides Leave More Than Two Dozen Missing In China

A massive landslide in China's Guangdong Province has injured three people and left 27 missing.

The official English-language state agency Xinhua reports:

"A nearby section of the West-to-East natural gas pipeline exploded after the landslide struck the Hengtaiyu industrial park at around 11:40 a.m., causing more than 100,000 square meters of debris as of 7 p.m. The park is located in the Guangming New District in northwestern Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

"A video clip on microblog Sina Weibo shows powerful mud rocking the site with roaring sounds.

"A resident living about four kilometers away from the site told Xinhua that he heard 'a loud explosion' at around noon. 'It must be a big accident, as I could hear the sound from so far away.'"

China Central Television reports that seven people were rescued and they are still "searching for others as more signs of life were detected."

The images are stunning. The BBC has some video, and we'll leave you with an aerial view:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.